COCA-COLA CONTINUES TO SPREAD CHEER WITH ‘HOLIDAYS ARE COMING’ CAMPAIGN

The iconic Holidays Are Coming advert will be returning to the screens this weekend, alongside a brand-new global advert launching in GB in December

TV will also be supported by out-of-home advertising and experiential activity for consumers

Coca-Cola is continuing to get the nation in the festive spirit with the return of the eagerly anticipated Holidays Are Coming Christmas campaign and a new TV advert which aims to spread festive sparkle to fans, but also connect a new audience to the brand during this magical time of year.

Following the launch of the much-anticipated annual Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour earlier this month, the brand is preparing to air two TV adverts, including its iconic Holidays Are Coming ad that signals the start of Christmas for many. The ad will air for the first time this weekend, featuring the same great, nostalgic music and visuals that people know and love, as well as a few new magical scenes returning from the original. This year, Coca-Cola will also be launching a new global advert, which aims to remind us that there is more that unites us than divides us and will air in Great Britain in December.

Bringing the TV ad to life, the campaign will include London buses decked out in Holidays Are Coming lights and a lenticular visual of Santa. This year’s campaign which is the biggest yet, will feature TV and out-of-home advertising and include takeovers of digital screens and spaces in travel hubs around the UK, including major train stations.

The campaign will also be supported by a range of exciting partnerships and activations. The brand will delight Christmas shoppers by hosting surprise karaoke moments at London’s Piccadilly Lights, live streaming some of the nation’s favourite Christmas songs for 90 minutes each time, accompanied by a choir that will encourage a festive singalong.

Simon Harrison, Vice President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “For many people, the Coca-Cola Holidays Are Coming campaign signals the start of the festive season. This year, we’ve taken the iconic and much-loved campaign and made it the biggest yet by bringing back the elements people love and adding new partnerships, activity and special moments to bring it to life in even more ways”.

For more information about Coca-Cola’s Holidays Are Coming campaign, visit www.coca-cola.co.uk.