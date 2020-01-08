Diet Coke has launched a new ad that encourages people to resist the pressure to change and instead celebrate themselves

Following popular demand on social media, the new ad includes an appearance from Love Island’s Ovie Soko

Supported by Out-Of-Home advertising, digital, social media, PR and new Limited Edition cans

Diet Coke has marked the New Year by launching an advert calling on people to shun the pressure to change and instead embrace and celebrate who they are.

The new TV spot features people who aren’t afraid to embrace mainstream trends and challenge the status quo, including an appearance from Love Island star Ovie Soko. It is the latest instalment of Diet Coke’s ‘You Do You’ campaign, which aims to celebrate people being themselves, love what they love and not care about what other people think.

The ad will run during January and February and will be accompanied by Out-Of-Home advertising, digital, social media, PR and a new line-up of limited-edition cans and 500ml PET bottles featuring popular cultural phrases, including: