Coca-Cola has revealed a new global Christmas advert which will air for the first time this week in Great Britain

Following the iconic Holidays Are Coming advert, Coca-Cola has launched a new Christmas advert this week.

The new TVC highlights that what we share is stronger and reminds us there is more that unites us than divides us, this Christmas. It aims to invite and inspire people to notice the kindness in each of us, celebrating what we have in common and leaving aside differences.

The new advert will run alongside Holidays are Coming in the run up to Christmas.

For more information about Coca-Cola’s Holidays Are Coming campaign, visit www.coca-cola.co.uk.